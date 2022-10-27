Beyoncé nearly got into a fight with 50 Cent to defend Jay-Z’s honor

On the microphone of the famous radio show The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent remembered this time when Beyoncé wanted to do battle with him.

Beyoncé is not joking

The last pass of Fifty in the show The Breakfast Club will have largely satisfied the rapper’s fans. It must be said that the interpreter of What’s Up Gangsta did not hesitate to multiply the anecdotes, including one directly concerning Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z. 50 Cent will remember more particularly a meeting with Hov in Las Vegas, and where he had the impression that the ex-Destiny’s Child was ready to shake him up. The fact that 50 Cent and Jay-Z had some differences would not have helped the situation: “She popped up. I’m like, “Wait, what are you doing? It’s between me and Jay-Z, it’s not about you girl”. »

Queen B will not budge, and will refuse to leave the premises. What will surprise 50 Cent: “I was like, ‘Oh shit. I really didn’t know what to do. It’s one of those situations where you say to yourself… Woah! If you’re going to say that to Jay, he’ll look at you and say, “Yeah, it happened. And here I am… Woah, woah, woah. And I really don’t know how to answer that. Because she’s still Beyoncé. »

The Charlamagne tha God host will joke that Fifty was lucky Beyoncé’s little sister Solange wasn’t there, in relation to the fact that the same Solange wasn’t there. had not hesitated to attack Jay-Z in an elevator after the revelation of rumors of infidelity concerning him.