Beyoncè, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and more Get brand ideas from fans

The social media user presented a marketing strategy for the five artists, starting with a tweet from @WizMonifaa about Ciara’s skincare range:

Ciara

Cici’s list of trade agreements includes The LR&C Housea fashion line with her husband Russell Wilson, human nationalso a fashion brand, and more.

Now the “Level Up” queen is baring it all with her new skincare line, OAM too.

Tik Tok user Takeisha reads a marketing tweet with some advice for artist ‘JUMP’ from @WizMonifaaa:

“Ciara doing skincare is crazy when she could really start a dance academy or a dance reality TV show helping out bands and artists. What happened to things that make sense.

It’s no secret that Ciara has moves, and many fans would love to see her bring out that side even more.

Cardi B

Cardi B’s list of affairs includes her latest contract with reebok, a Role of creative director for Playboy, children’s show Baby Shark Sharki B character, and more.

The TikToker advised Cardi to take the bag and start rapping in Spanish to expand in the Latin market.

Although Cardi has collaborated with Latin artists in the past, many would love to see her dive into the Spanish market a bit more.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki’s bag hunting ventures include her Queen Radio podcast, her latest addition to the American Fashion doll brand, a possible Bratz collection, and more.

But the TikToker thinks it could do more:

“Nicki should make a board game called barbzland.”

A fan originally created Barbzland for a school project, and it sent Barbz into a frenzy.

Doja Cat

Doja recently collaborated with Eek to produce “House Party,” a game that features the “Get Into It” artist as a character. She also signed a contract with JBL earlier this year to become a Global Ambassador.

She was also in hot water for her new clothing line “Ça donne”

– “Doja Cat could create pet collars, especially for cats.”

Referring to the play on the rapper’s name and its correlation to animals in his music.

Beyonce

Beyoncè’s loaded list includes ivy parkprojects with netflixhis recent campaign ad for Tiffany and company, and more.

“Beyonce needs to create a type of game where those are all her dance routines.”

This idea might work considering that many fans love Beyoncè’s dance routines.

The idea would be similar to The Michael Jackson Experiencefeatured on the Nintendo Wii.

The viral video received hundreds of comments and 16,000 likes.

CNET, what do we think these celebrities need from a marketing makeover?

