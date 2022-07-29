Beyoncé, Nino Ferrer, Madonna… The “Obs” playlist to liven up the crossover weekend

Ah, the sweet scent of summer, the smell of hot sand… Your travel bag is ready, the ticking of your watch becomes heady: you who go on vacation in August count the hours, even the minutes, before the long-awaited and deserved rest. But once on the vacation route, the station looks like an anthill, the airport turns into a giant maze and the car doesn’t advance an inch on the highway. In short, the trip looks longer than expected. And it’s even more difficult for the Julyists who have to put away sunscreen, swimsuits and flip-flops before heading back home.

Devour a sandwich behind your windshield and other delicacies from the highway rest area

Do not panic ! For this long weekend of crossover between Julyists and Augustians, “l’Obs” has concocted a playlist filled with sunshine and good vibes. Ideal for making you wait before perfecting your tan on the beach or softening your return to reality if you leave the sunny terraces.

• If you are on Spotify:

• If you are on Deezer:

Discover or listen to tracks by Demi Lovato, Laurent Voulzy, Madonna, Nino Ferrer, ABBA, The Beach Boys, Beyoncé, The Strokes, Desireless, Lana Del Rey, Jenifer, Childish Gambino, Donna Summer, Emmanuelle, Hypnolove, Victor Solf, Nelly Furtado, Nelly, Macklemore, Maluma, Born Ruffians, Gilsons, Arlo Parks, Dalida, Michel Polnareff, Des’ree, Walk the Moon, The Beatles, Chanel and Rosalia…