Entertainment

Beyoncé, Nino Ferrer, Madonna… The “Obs” playlist to liven up the crossover weekend

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 45 1 minute read

Ah, the sweet scent of summer, the smell of hot sand… Your travel bag is ready, the ticking of your watch becomes heady: you who go on vacation in August count the hours, even the minutes, before the long-awaited and deserved rest. But once on the vacation route, the station looks like an anthill, the airport turns into a giant maze and the car doesn’t advance an inch on the highway. In short, the trip looks longer than expected. And it’s even more difficult for the Julyists who have to put away sunscreen, swimsuits and flip-flops before heading back home.

Devour a sandwich behind your windshield and other delicacies from the highway rest area

Do not panic ! For this long weekend of crossover between Julyists and Augustians, “l’Obs” has concocted a playlist filled with sunshine and good vibes. Ideal for making you wait before perfecting your tan on the beach or softening your return to reality if you leave the sunny terraces.

The sequel after the ad

• If you are on Spotify:

Web division – BONNEFOY – 29-07-2022

If you are on Deezer:

Web division – BONNEFOY – 29-07-2022

Discover or listen to tracks by Demi Lovato, Laurent Voulzy, Madonna, Nino Ferrer, ABBA, The Beach Boys, Beyoncé, The Strokes, Desireless, Lana Del Rey, Jenifer, Childish Gambino, Donna Summer, Emmanuelle, Hypnolove, Victor Solf, Nelly Furtado, Nelly, Macklemore, Maluma, Born Ruffians, Gilsons, Arlo Parks, Dalida, Michel Polnareff, Des’ree, Walk the Moon, The Beatles, Chanel and Rosalia…

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 45 1 minute read

Related Articles

Will Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens return to High School Musical?

3 mins ago

Do you remember her? This is what Ana de Armas looked like in El Internado — Rock&Pop

14 mins ago

Fortnite Neymar Jr. Challenge: Where To Find Footballer Characters

16 mins ago

Cara Delevingne’s strange behavior once again has fans worried

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button