Beyoncé Once Revealed 1 “Embarrassing” Ritual – Buying 20 of Her Own Albums

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is known for breaking records with her visual albums and surprise releases. While on The Tyra Banks Show, this artist has revealed a “ritual” of going to a store and buying 20 copies of her own album.

Beyoncé performs at a concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton | Brooks Kraft/Getty Images

She doesn’t care about streaming numbers. Beyoncé is the Grammy Award-winning artist behind I’m… Sasha Fierce, B’Day, and Dangerously in love. Recently she published Renaissance — Act I in a project in three parts.

Although she is a top musician, Beyoncé finds time to buy her CDs in stores. One holiday season, she popped up at Walmart to pick up a copy of Beyonce and donate $50 each to in-store shoppers.

Beyoncé buys her own album in store — 20 copies to be exact

While a guest on The Tyra Banks Show, Queen Bey participated in a “different” type of interview. Banks’ first question was for “Buy-once” – “when was the last time you bought something in a store, by yourself, [with] no one enters [the way]and what did you buy?

“It’s really, really embarrassing that you ask me that because I have a ritual,” Beyoncé said. “Me and my friends every time Jay’s album or my sister’s, Kelly’s or Michelle’s – anybody’s album comes out, we all come out and buy 20 copies of the record. »

“And I went and bought 20 myself,” Beyoncé added with a laugh. “I walked into the store, and it was just me, and I pulled out my card, and I went to the checkout and bought 20 of my record. »

The artist said that at first the cashier said she could only buy one copy because she didn’t want to run out of physical copies in the store. She added that it was posted in the store that fans could only pick up one album.

“And I was like, ‘why are you doing this to me?’ That’s not true,” she joked. Banks asked who Beyoncé went shopping with, and the singer told her assistant.

Beyoncé answered other ‘different’ questions on ‘The Tyra Banks Show’

Banks continued her interview by asking questions using versions of Beyoncé’s name, including “Brie-yoncé, what’s your favorite kind of cheese?” »

“Grey-oncé, when you grow up, are you going to dye your hair?” »

Banks moved on to questions about Beyoncé’s alter-ego, Sasha Fierce. She asked, “Washa Fierce, do you sing in the shower? »

“Josh-a Fierce, which ‘Josh’ do you think is the sexiest,” Banks asked as photos of Josh Brolin and Josh Lucas appeared onscreen. The host then asked questions with “ahoy” because Beyoncé is vacationing on boats. Years later, the video surfaced on social media, catching the attention of fans (and celebrities).

“They ripped it in the comments,” Keke Palmer tweeted. “That’s all ‘once’ to me lol. »

