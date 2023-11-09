Beyonce opens up about making it in a ‘male-dominated’ world in new trailer

Beyoncé is back with a new trailer for her upcoming concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, In the new surprise “Worldwide Trailer,” new footage of the superstar on and off the stage features, as she reflects in voiceover, “In this world that’s very male-dominated, I’ve had to find it really hard to balance motherhood and careers.” Being on this stage, it just reminds me of who I really love.
The trailer continues with footage from this summer renaissance World Tour, seamlessly edited to show Beyoncé in various outfits as she takes the stage, and passionate fans dancing and cheering. renaissance-Inspired outfits. “You’re a visual baby,” the singer says in another voiceover, referencing a viral moment from the tour earlier this year.
after wrapping it renaissance Just one day after kicking off the world tour in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday night (October 1), the singer revealed the exciting news that the concert film will be released in theaters next month. This film will be released in theaters from December 1. An official summary of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Says, the film “follows the journey of the Renaissance World Tour, from its beginning in Stockholm, Sweden to its finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It’s about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production . “Her creative mind and purpose of creating her legacy, and mastering her art. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom and shared joy for more than 2.7 million fans.”
Tickets are on sale now. Find movie showtimes near you on BeyonceFilm.com.
