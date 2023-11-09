Beyonce opens up about making it in a ‘male-dominated’ world in new trailer

Beyoncé is back with a new trailer for her upcoming concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, In the new surprise “Worldwide Trailer,” new footage of the superstar on and off the stage features, as she reflects in voiceover, “In this world that’s very male-dominated, I’ve had to find it really hard to balance motherhood and careers.” Being on this stage, it just reminds me of who I really love.

The trailer continues with footage from this summer renaissance World Tour, seamlessly edited to show Beyoncé in various outfits as she takes the stage, and passionate fans dancing and cheering. renaissance-Inspired outfits. “You’re a visual baby,” the singer says in another voiceover, referencing a viral moment from the tour earlier this year.