Beyonce overtakes Eminem for best album in Australia

While Queen B rises to sorting leaving Eminem stranded, Olivia Newton John makes a sensational entry into the rankings thanks to the renewed interest of her compatriots in her music.

Bey continues his international rise with “Renaissance”

The new disc “Rebirth” of Beyonce remains at the top of the rankings best album in Australia. In fact, she beats “Curtaincall 2” ofEminem who lives at the 2e square.

The fact is revealed by the new classification of the ARIA Albums Chart of this friday august 12. On his side, Olivia Newton John made his remarkable entry into this statistic a few days after his death. Two of his records have made their foray into racing.

Hopelessly Devoted: The Hits is installed at the 5th position whereas grease take it 8e rank in the top. This breakthrough is observed because of the massive listening of her hit tracks as if to remember her again. Newton John is a nationally acclaimed artist. He died on Monday August 8 at melbourne.

On the singles side, we have in the ranking ofARIA “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” of Kate Bush at 1D position. Dj Khalid appeared there with “Stay Alive” to the 16e square. Chris Brown with “Under The Influence” is 20e. “Bad Decision” of Beni Blanco in collaboration with the BTS and Snoop Dogg arrives at the 31e square.