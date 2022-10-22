Beyoncé pays a superb tribute to her sister Solange for a composition!

Beyoncé is particularly proud of her sister Solange, and she does not hide it. On Instagram, she also paid him a beautiful tribute.

Beyoncé is particularly proud of her sister Solance. The American star shared a superb tribute to the latter for a breathtaking composition. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Beyoncé and Solange ultra accomplices

The relationships between Solange Knowles and Jay-Z have not always been good. You probably remember this argument scene filmed in an elevator at the Met Ball after-party a few years ago.

Images that let you imagine the worst. But while Beyoncé’s husband seems to be struggling with his sister-in-law, Queen B has no intention of turning her back on him.

In effect, the mother of Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir is very close to her sister. She had even played the journalists to promote her latest album in January 2017.

A beautiful proof of love that the fans of the interpreter of the title “Partition” had not failed to applaud. ” It’s a bit strange interviewing you, since we’re sisters andwe talk to each other all the time. But I’m very happy to do it because honestly I’m your biggest fan and I’m super proud of you, ”Beyoncé had launched at the start of the interview.

Subsequently, she did not hesitate to highlight the talents of Solange. “As a child, you were already attracted to the most cutting-edge artists, whether in fashion, music or art. »

“At only 10 years old, you were already obsessed with Alanis Morissette, Minnie Riperton and the mix of prints in your clothes. You could lock yourself in a room with your drums and a record player to write songs. »

Proud of her sister, Beyoncé has always believed in her. And the least we can say is that Jay Z’s wife has reason to admire Solange at the start of October. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Queen B pays tribute to her sister

If Beyoncé is a talented artist, her sister has nothing to envy of the latter. Indeed, this Wednesday, September 28, Solange started her original composition for the New York City Ballet, reports CNN.

She thus becomes the second black woman to do so. The first being Lido Pimienta in 2021, according to information from CBS News.

More proud than ever, Beyoncé therefore took advantage of this moment to pay a beautiful tribute to the young woman. It was on her Instagram account that the Queen shared a tender message.

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you. You are a visionary and one of the few. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deeply. »

All in all, a nice statement. For her first collaboration with a ballet, Solange composed a work for dancer and choreographer Gianna Reisen.

A project that is likely to make a lot of talk about it. In any case, one thing is certain, it is that Beyoncé will be the first to applaud Solange’s work. So cute !