Beyoncé physically intervened – La Nouvelle Tribune

50 Cent enjoyed his time on the show The Breakfast Club to remember a reaction that the American star had Beyonce when a dispute had opposed her to her husband. The interpreter of candy shop reports that the wife of Jay Z almost attacked him in connection with this case. He indicates in particular that the incident would have occurred in Las Vegas.

“She popped up. I’m like, “Wait, what are you doing? It’s between me and Jay-Z, it’s not about you girl”. »reported 50 Cent during his time on the show. He then points out that he was very surprised at the reaction of the American singer.

“She’s still Beyoncé”

” Oh shit. I really didn’t know what to do. It’s one of those situations where you say to yourself… Woah! If you’re going to say that to Jay, he’ll look at you and say, “Yeah, it happened. And here I am… Woah, woah, woah. And I really don’t know how to answer that. Because she’s still Beyoncé.”, he continued. Remember that the two spouses have been together for several years and do not miss an opportunity to make the front page of the media.