Beyoncé pinned for using offensive word, will re-record song

The star makes his triumphant return with his album “RENAISSANCE”, but a word used has drawn the wrath of his audience.

BelgaImage













By the editor

Published on 2/08/2022 at 08:33

Reading time: 2 mins





Beyoncé returned last Friday with a new album, “ RENAISSANCE “. The artist was widely expected by his audience. Despite leaking hours before, fans had even pledged to wait for the official launch time. But a few days later, one of the songs on the album poses a problem.

In ” Heated Beyoncé uses the word “spaz”. In the United States, the word is used as an insult, similar to ” dumbass ” for example. But it actually pokes fun at people with cerebral palsy, specifically spastic diplegia, a form of infantile cerebral palsy.







Some members of Beyoncé’s audience were quick to remind her that the word was offensive and that its use was experienced as ” like a slap in the face for people with this disability.

Quickly, the star reacted by assuring through his spokesperson, that the song was going to be re-recorded. She also reported that the use of this word had been made ” with no intention of hurting anyone “. Thereby, ” the word will be changed “. It’s hard to know when and how.

Already a precedent

A few weeks earlier, another artist was taken over for the same reasons. Singer Lizzo used the insult in her song ” GRRRLS “. The public had also denounced the use of this term and the singer had apologized, then brought out another version of the song.







Lizzo said: Let one thing be clear: I don’t want to promote insulting words. As an obese woman in the United States, I’ve been called a lot of hurtful names. So I understand the power of words (whether intentional or, in my case, unintentional) “.









Our video selection