Entertainment

Beyoncé pinned for using offensive word, will re-record song

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 32 2 minutes read

The star makes his triumphant return with his album “RENAISSANCE”, but a word used has drawn the wrath of his audience.


Reading time: 2 mins

Beyoncé returned last Friday with a new album, “ RENAISSANCE “. The artist was widely expected by his audience. Despite leaking hours before, fans had even pledged to wait for the official launch time. But a few days later, one of the songs on the album poses a problem.

In ” Heated Beyoncé uses the word “spaz”. In the United States, the word is used as an insult, similar to ” dumbass ” for example. But it actually pokes fun at people with cerebral palsy, specifically spastic diplegia, a form of infantile cerebral palsy.

Some members of Beyoncé’s audience were quick to remind her that the word was offensive and that its use was experienced as ” like a slap in the face for people with this disability.

Quickly, the star reacted by assuring through his spokesperson, that the song was going to be re-recorded. She also reported that the use of this word had been made ” with no intention of hurting anyone “. Thereby, ” the word will be changed “. It’s hard to know when and how.

Already a precedent

A few weeks earlier, another artist was taken over for the same reasons. Singer Lizzo used the insult in her song ” GRRRLS “. The public had also denounced the use of this term and the singer had apologized, then brought out another version of the song.



Lizzo said: Let one thing be clear: I don’t want to promote insulting words. As an obese woman in the United States, I’ve been called a lot of hurtful names. So I understand the power of words (whether intentional or, in my case, unintentional) “.



Our video selection

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Related Articles

News summary of the Russian war in Ukraine on Thursday, August 4

4 mins ago

The celebrities who have withdrawn their support for Johnny Depp after the leaked evidence of the trial

10 mins ago

The 10 secrets of ‘Predators’ that you can discover in Star Plus

16 mins ago

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will return to theaters for the premiere of Andor on Disney +

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button