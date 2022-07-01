Beyoncé poses on a Bianca Jagger-style horse on the cover of her new album, ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé knows how to make an entrance. Or present an album. If already with the launch on June 21, break my soul, preview of his first job in six years (the last one was lemonade, in 2016), the artist revolutionized the networks by inviting her listeners to leave their jobs to the rhythm of house nineties, now he has gone a step further and has presented a cover for renaissance that has not left anyone indifferent. In the image, on a black background, the singer poses sitting on the back of a horse that seems to be made of glass, with long, loose hair and a kind of skeleton of metal armor topped with thorns covering some parts of her body. The photographer Carlijn Jacobs, responsible for the recent Adidas x Gucci campaign and covers for magazines such as fashion either dared, has been responsible for capturing this moment. The image has not been slow to be compared to the one that another photographer, Rose Hartman, took in the New York nightclub Studio 54 in 1977, to immortalize Bianca Jagger celebrating her birthday, her life, on a white horse on the dance floor. .

That image of Bianca Jagger instantly became a pop icon. And now the crowned queen of current pop has recaptured her spirit to promote what will be her seventh studio album. In the text that she has posted on Instagram along with the cover photo, she has announced that renaissance It will be released on July 29 and has explained several details about the creation of his new LP. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and escape in a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when little else was moving,” explains Beyoncé. The artist assures that her wish is for this new album to be a hymn to freedom for those who listen to it: «My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgments. A place to be free from perfectionism and overthinking things. A place to hang out, feel free. It was a beautiful voyage of exploration. I hope you enjoy this music. I hope it brings you joy. I hope it invites you to shake. And to feel so unique, strong and sexy What are you like”.

It seems that it is no coincidence that the horse is the symbol chosen by Beyoncé to stand out on her new cover. In the image you can see her loose and wavy hair, and specialized media such as ArtNews They have compared the snapshot with portraits of Lady Godiva, specifically with the picture painted between 1880 and 1898 by John Collier of this Anglo-Saxon medieval lady, who became a legend by riding naked in Coventry to request that her husband, lord of the place , put an end to the taxes that suffocated the people. And in advance renaissance Beyoncé calls for rebellion and quit alienating jobs. The symbology of Lady Godiva has been recurrent in pop culture: Frank Ocean used it in the video clip of Nikes, Alyssa Milano evokes her in an episode of charmed and even Emily Emily Ratajkowski posed emulating her on a cover of Harper’s Bazaar. And references to the art world are recurrent in Beyoncé’s work: from beatings with a bat to cars from the video of hold-up, reminiscent of the video art of Pipilotti Rist, until the filming of the clip of Apeshit in a closed Louvre museum for her and her husband, Jay Z.

But the artist has another relationship, which goes further back, with these animals. Beyoncé was born in Houston, Texas, 40 years ago. Rodeos are one of the symbols of her status, and the singer herself has participated in events such as the 2004 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, in which she appeared on a horse and performed dressed in Dolce & Gabbana. as she remembers W Magazine, in 2011, he also mounted one in his video Run The World (Girls), and this animal is also present in his musical film Black Is King, 2020. Beyoncé’s last appearance on horseback was precisely on her last magazine cover, that of the July issue of the British edition of vogue, which was published in mid-June. In that image she already appeared on a horse, this time black, on an intense red background and with a huge Harris Reed headdress and a Maison Alaïa velvet dress that completely covered her, in a nod to what was to come with the cover of renaissance.

