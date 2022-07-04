Beyoncé provokes a wave of resignations in the United States

After the release of his latest single “ break my soul ”, which extols the goods made of the resignation, the United States recorded an avalanche of resignation. In this single Beyoncé launches a broad call for resignation, in favor of personal fulfillment. Queen B fans took those words at face value. and appropriate this song.

It’s raining resignation letters

22-year-old Vianna quit her job as a night security guard. Beyoncé’s single boosted her confidence: “I felt energized when I listened Break My Soul for the first time, I won’t have to live my life when the sun is down. She confided in a magazine.

As for Gisèle, the decision was more immediate. She says that after listening to this song, she was invaded by a strong desire not to return to work the next day. The young woman explains that Beyoncé would have awakened something in her.

The resignation phenomenon in the United States does not only affect young workers in precarious employment. Prior to Beyoncé’s comeback, Katt, 30, was a senior partner at a top 500 US business. She says she is tired and unhappy to have been standing still for some time in the company that employed her. So hearing Beyoncé tell her to tell me to let go and live more authentically was like a deliverance. So Katt wrote his resignation letter and sent it. »

Several fans see in “ break my soul a hymn to the “great resignation”, after the name given to the wave of resignations that followed the Covid-19 pandemic, in the spring of 2021. 47 million Americans left their jobs last year, and Queen B is on track to inspire others.