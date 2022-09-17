Beyoncé provokes resignations with “Break My Soul”

“Break My Soul” Beyoncé’s new single – favorite Tipik – has caused, since its release on June 21, a wave of resignations in the United States. On beats that smell like 90’s house, this track is a hymn to emancipation, especially on a professional level:

“I just fell in love and quit.

I’ll find new motivation, damn it, they make me work so hard.

At work from nine o’clock and I finish after five o’clock

And they hit me on the system, that’s why I can’t sleep at night.”

Words that seem to echo the experience of some workers. Inspired by the words of Queen B: “Vent your anger, free your mind,



distance yourself from your work, free yourself from time“, they try, like her, to search “motivation“, “a new foundation“a new vibe“by quitting their job.

“Break My Soul” provides these publications with an ideal soundtrack. Beyoncé can rejoice in seeing her music promote personal fulfillment, provided that the phenomenon does not lead to too hasty decisions.

Renaissance, Beyoncé’s 7th album is due out July 29.