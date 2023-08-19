Beyoncé: Queen of Fried Chicken? , LOS40 Classic

It’s somewhat disappointing that whenever Beyoncé visits the UK, she garners countless media headlines, not because of her spectacular sold-out concerts, but because of her performances. He orders fried chicken in bulk, For him and for the entourage accompanying him. What you pay for your order is also news: between 1,500 and 2,000 pounds,

Beyoncé’s obsession with fried chicken is age old, already in 2003In an interview on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ he confessed: “The truth is I prefer Popeyes (a restaurant specializing in fried chicken). There was a time when, wherever I went, So I used to ask to buy Popeyes from there…like fans!” So much so, the New Orleans-based chain gave the artist a lifetime membership card, “so can i have a card and eat as much chicken as you want, And smiling, he concluded: “But I’ve never used I was so ashamed!”, He should have changed his mind. In 2008, during the celebration of her wedding to Jay Z, Buckets of this dish were served to the guests… supplied by the popular American chain.

Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey in 2013. , Larry Busaka

exactly a decade later, Beyoncé was the highlight of the V Festival poster at Highlands Park in Chelmsford (Essex) and at Weston Park in Staffordshire (17 and 18 August 2013). These concerts were part of his world tour, The Mrs. Carter Show World Tourwith whom he promoted “4” (2001), His fourth album. Well, the headlines of the British press on August 20 surprised us: “Beyonce spends around £1,500 on chicken.” For example BBC, details of what was ordered After her performance in Nando’s – a popular chicken series – a member of her team. And they published the ticket in Beyoncé’s name, paid for in cash:

48 whole chickens

58 trays of chicken wings

24 Coleslaw

48 servings of fries

In fact, the order amounted to £1,444.10 and included some vegetarian hamburgers and rice. Information also mentioned His concert at the V Festival in the last paragraph: “He was 25 minutes lateleft his fans waiting in heavy rain and Some people criticized her when she appeared on stage. But Public changed attitude When he started his set which included several costume changes and sang songs like Run the World and Hello.

Beyoncé performing at the V Chelmsford Festival in 2013. , Sameer Hussain

in 2023Then the same thing happened. His renaissance tour Involved Five sold-out concerts at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, between May 29 and June 5. And the headlines said again: “Beyoncé Spend £2,000 on fried chicken and chips. world superhero He organized a private party and served chicken and chips to his guests. This time he ordered food from the London Chicken Shop chain. In My London he detailed what was included in the order:

50 Chicken Burgers

600 Chicken Fingers

75 servings of fries

20 Vegan Burgers

This was not the only time Beyoncé’s chicken order was exposed in the press. A few days ago, Scottish media highlighted that Queen Bey had spent over £2,000 at a Nando’s after her performance in Edinburgh on 20 May.

Knowles appears to have been so attached to this species of bird belonging to the Gallinaceae family that in 2015 spread rapidly a funny video of the singer ‘chicken dance’. Memes, videos on TikTok or posts on Twitter multiplied: “To everyone: This video of Beyoncé doing the ‘chicken dance’ is the best in the world.”

Of the more than 140 recorded versions of the ‘chicken dance’, in Spain we know the version by María Jesús y su acordión, who made it big in 1981 with “El baile de los pajaritos”.