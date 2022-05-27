Beyoncé receives her very first Daytime Emmy nomination

Beyonce just received her first Daytime Emmy nomination.

On Thursday, the nomination for Daytime Emmy was announced and our Queen Bay received her first nomination for the song she wrote for her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson’s Facebook Watch show “Talks With Mama Tina.”

The 40-year-old singer is nominated in the Outstanding Original Song category. The song debuted last year in December.

However, this may be her first Daytime nomination, but the singer has received eight Primetime Emmy nominations over the years.

If she brings home the Emmy trophy, she’ll be one step closer to the EGOT title. For the uninitiated, it’s a feat to have won all four American entertainment awards, ie an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

Although she still has a long way to go because the singer only has Grammy in her bag.

Nominations for the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards were announced Thursday by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and this year “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The View” received the top nominations.

The Daytime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on Friday, June 24 at 9 p.m. EST.