Beyoncé releases Break My Soul, a new song reminiscent of the 1990s

Fans of pop legend Beyoncé were treated to the first notes of her highly anticipated new album, Renaissance, to be published in July. Break My Soulthe first single, was released at midnight Monday.

The release of the single, which sounds reminiscent of 1990s house music, was announced by an update to his biography on social networks with the mention of the publication of Break My Soul at midnight.

His social media had previously been scrubbed of his previous profile pictures, hinting at a publicity stunt for an imminent release.

We already knew that Renaissance will be released on July 29, information which was revealed last week along with photos taken for the cover of the July issue of the British edition of the fashion magazine vogue.

This new opus will be his seventh career album, after Lemonade in 2016. However, she has not been idle since, having among other things released with her husband, Jay-Z, the album Everything Is Lovecontributed to the soundtrack of the new version of the Lion Kingproduced an album inspired by this film, The Giftco-directed a musical film accompanying the latter (Black Is King) and wrote the song be alive For the movie The Williams Method.