Beyoncé releases her new album that promises to make her fans dance

six years later Lemonadewhich has become a classic, fans have found their queen – nicknamed Queen B – in full Renaissance, the title of this 16-track album intended for a world that is starting to party again after the pandemic. In this world, we meet Donna Summer, the father of disco Giorgio Moroder or even James Brown.

Making this album allowed me to dream and escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when little was happening announced Beyoncé, soon to be 41, to the 270 million people subscribed to her Instagram page.

Start of the Instagram widget. Skip widget? End of the Instagram widget. Return to start of widget?

I wanted to create a place where you feel safe, without judgement. A place where you feel the freedom from all perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, break free, feel the freedom she added.

The singer announced the color with the song Break My Soul a track that uses a sample of the song from the 1990s Show Me Love , by Robin S. It is a reminder of electro, but also a way of paying homage to the black, queer and popular artists and communities who shaped this musical genre in 1980s Chicago.

Beginning of the YouTube widget. Skip the widget? End of the YouTube widget. Back to top of widget?

dancing songs, Renaissance into account others, starting with Cuff It Where Virgo’s Groove , literally a hymn to sex and love. The album ends in disco apotheosis with a last title entitled Summer Renaissance which covers Donna Summer’s hit I Feel Love .

Beginning of the YouTube widget. Skip the widget? End of the YouTube widget. Back to top of widget?

many tributes

Beyoncé’s voice belongs on Renaissance, but it’s the urgent call of the dance floor that stands out, with so many tributes to the pioneers of funk, soul, house and disco. Among the collaborators on the album are Nile Rodgers, Skrillex, Grace Jones and, of course, her husband, rapper and businessman Jay-Z, with whom she forms one of the most influential couples in culture. popular.

The album was leaked this week, but Beyoncé fans have taken to social media to call for patience and discipline.

Beginning of the YouTube widget. Skip the widget? End of the YouTube widget. Back to top of widget?

I have never seen anything like it. I can’t thank you enough for so much love and protection , told them the singer, Thursday evening, on her Twitter account. She also revealed that Renaissance was just the first chapter of a three-part series.

Beyoncé is used to creating the event and the surprise as soon as she releases a work. Nevertheless, this time, she opted for a more classic appetizer, a first title, a few messages on social networks and the cover of the vogue British, where she poses on a horse, in a setting of red light on a dance floor.

Since Lemonadein 2016 – her most successful album – she released a live album and a film about her performance at the Coachella festival in 2018, entitled Homecoming.

His song Black Parade released amid mass protests sparked by the killing of African American George Floyd by white police officers in June 2020, has received critical acclaim.

Beginning of the YouTube widget. Skip the widget? End of the YouTube widget. Back to top of widget?

This title allowed the one who had made a name for herself in the group Destiny’s Child to become the most awarded woman in the history of the Grammy awards, the awards of the American music industry, with 28 victories.

But like Jay-Z, who holds the record number of Grammy nominations (83 in all), she has often been shunned for major categories. Some people see it as a symptom of the lack of diversity in these high masses.