Beyoncé releases new trailer for her tour film “Renaissance”

(CNN) – The “Renaissance” world tour isn’t over yet.

That’s according to Beyoncé, who released a new trailer for her film about the tour on Thursday.

In the trailer, the artist talks about some of the challenges he faced.

“In this male-dominated world, I’ve had to be very strong,” she says, “balancing motherhood and being on this level. “It just reminds me of who I really am.”

The trailer takes viewers behind the scenes of their “Renaissance” tour, which saw them play all 57 sold-out shows in Europe and the United States.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” follows the journey of the Renaissance World Tour, from its beginning in Stockholm, Sweden and ending in Kansas City, Missouri, the trailer description reads. “It’s about the intention, the hard work, Beyoncé’s involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and her purpose to create her legacy and master her craft. “Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary of freedom and joy shared by more than 2.7 million fans.”

The public wants “Images” since the release of the album “Renaissance” in July 2022. In the trailer, the superstar can be heard telling his fans that he is fulfilling that request.

‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’ will be released in theaters on December 1.

