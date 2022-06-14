Beyoncé removes her profile pictures and fans speculate

Diva Beyoncé has taken down her profile picture from social media and fans are speculating on why she left the music to her Ivy Park collection.

What’s going on with Beyonce’s social accounts?

In 2016fans welcomed the album “Lemonades” of Beyonce. Since that time, she has not released any records. Last Thursday, it was found that she deleted her profile pictures on all her social accounts. There is only one avatar left there, leaving the place empty or reserved.

Faced with this, fans of Beyonce engaged in speculation ranging from a new album to a collection Ivy Park. On Twitter, they made jokes about the possible reasons for this situation. One fan hilariously states: “Sometimes I think Beyonce does anything to shake the world, like she took the pictures to go to sleep”. Another adds: “Ivy Blue watches everyone panic after hacking Beyonce and deleting all her profile pictures”.

Sometimes I think Beyoncé does shit to just shake up the world. Like she took them pictures down and went to sleep. — Mikelle Street (@MikelleStreet) June 10, 2022

The Queen Beyonce had let it be known last year that she was working on new music: “I feel a renaissance emerging…I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half…After 31 years, it’s as exciting as when I was nine. Yes, the music is coming! ». Is it already there or is it just bad manipulation…?

Beyoncé was not joking when she said “I stopped the world. Worldstop.” The way I was enjoying tf out of my show and my TV is now completely turned off. pic.twitter.com/rLm3APMdWG —ty. (@TKing_20) June 10, 2022