Beyoncé removes Kelis sample from “Renaissance”

CHRIS DELMAS / AFP

CHRIS DELMAS / AFP

The controversies are linked for Beyoncé, forced to modify a second song from her album “Renaissance”, in less than a week.

MUSIC – This is a second touch-up that has not gone unnoticed: for the second time in less than a week Queen B has modified her album Renaissance. This Wednesday, August 3, a sample has indeed disappeared on the song Energy, as pointed out in particular RollingStone. And it’s not really a coincidence.

In the early hours of the album’s release RenaissanceBeyoncé’s seventh, singer Kelis complained on social networks about the use without her consent of a sample of her song Milkshakereleased in 2003.

Furious, Kelis felt that she had been “robbed”, denouncing the fact that she had not been consulted for the use of this passage, and also pointing out the absence of credits in her name for this loan.

You cannot view this content because you have refused the cookies associated with content from third parties. If you would like to view this content, you can change your choices.

“I come to recover what is mine and demand reparations”she had dropped on her Instagram account. “There’s a lot of hypocrisy and nonsense out there, and someone has to talk about it.” But Kelis didn’t just go after Beyoncé. Also in his sights: Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, two members of The Neptunes, both producers of Queen B’s latest album, but also of the song Milkshake, on which they are credited as producers and songwriters.

Kelis considers for her part that she should have been consulted at least by Beyoncé’s team before being only credited as a performer and not as an author and performer.

The galleys are linked for Beyoncé

On some streaming platforms, such as Tidal and Apple Music, the sample of Milkshake has completely disappeared from Beyoncé’s song since Wednesday. On the other hand, it is still possible to find the original version (tinted with the Kelis track) on Spotify and Youtube, as you can compare it yourself below.

Read more

You cannot view this content because you have refused the cookies associated with content from third parties. If you would like to view this content, you can change your choices.

You cannot view this content because you have refused the cookies associated with content from third parties. If you would like to view this content, you can change your choices.

In less than a week, Beyoncé has therefore made two major changes to Renaissance, despite the rather rave reviews on this new musical project. Before this beginning of epilogue, the song Heated had already created some controversy across the Atlantic and especially across the Channel.

In question, the use of a term deemed offensive to people with disabilities in the lyrics of his song. The controversy had swelled to the point of forcing Jay-Z’s wife to change her words. For the same word, singer Lizzo also had to rewrite her lyrics, following the outcry caused on social networks.

See also on The HuffPost: The real star of this ad with Jay-Z and Beyoncé is their daughter

You cannot view this content because you have refused the cookies associated with content from third parties. If you would like to view this content, you can change your choices.

Read also

Beyoncé reveals the tracklist of “Renaissance” and some titles arouse our curiosity

Beyoncé arrives on TikTok with her entire musical catalog