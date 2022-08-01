Beyoncé replaces an offensive word towards people with disabilities

False notes emerged from the eulogy concert that marked the release of Beyoncé’s new album. The star chose to replace a term deemed offensive to people with disabilities that she used in a song following complaints on social media over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, the American star’s entourage announced that the words “spazzin'” and “spaz”, which can be heard in the last segment of Heatedone of the 16 tracks on his album Renaissancewhose publication caused a stir on Friday.

The word “spaz” refers to a disability that affects muscle control. It is also an insult to call a person stupid.

“The word, which was not intentionally used to cause harm, will be replaced,” Beyoncé’s team said in a statement carried by the magazine. Variety.

A human rights activist had drawn attention to the song’s text Heatedin an opinion letter published in the British press at the end of the week.

This person, Hannah Diviney, herself disabled, had incidentally denounced the use of the same unflattering epithet in a song by Lizzo six weeks ago, to which the singer had responded by changing the text of her song and by declaring themselves an ally.

Although Beyoncé is an exceptional artist, “that does not excuse the use of an ableist insult,” says Ms. Diviney.

Excerpt not allowed

This affair would not be the only misstep committed by Beyoncé during the preparation of her album.

Singer Kelis has accused Queen B of using excerpts from her song Milkshake without his authorization on the title Energy.

“It’s not a collaboration, it’s a robbery,” Kelis said, in a series of Instagram posts where she mostly hits out at Milkshake producers Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

She accuses them of having “stolen” the rights to the song, which was released twenty years ago. Their names also appear in the credits ofEnergybut not that of Kelis.

Neither Beyoncé nor Williams and Hugo have reacted to these allegations.