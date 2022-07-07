Beyoncé reportedly background checks all collaborators on ‘Renaissance’ album

We are a few weeks away from receiving a new album from Beyonce. So it’s no surprise that rumors about the singer are popping up. the New York Post revealed how the collaborations were chosen for his new project.

Beyoncé on her guard since the incident with Detail

As her fans wait for more information and releases, the New York Post reveals the specific way in which Queen B and its staff select the collaborators. According to the newspaper and its “sources”, Beyonce and his team “would carry out checks #MeToo about everyone involved in his new album.”

The Post reports that at least two artists considered “high profile” have already been rejected, without giving names. The decision to carry out this kind of checks would be due to the fact that Beyonce has in the past worked with the producer Detailfrom his real name Noel Fisher. The latter was later accused of sexual harassment, rape, abuse and using his notoriety to coerce women.

He notably co-wrote ‘‘Drunk Love’a title that brought together Queen B and her husband Jay Z in 2015. “Beyonce was devastated when she found out that Detailone of his former associates, was charged with rape and sexual assault.the source told The Sun. “She stopped working with him and his team is now carrying out checks #MeToo on any potential collaborator. »