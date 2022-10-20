Beyoncé responds to designer who claims her stylist never paid her￼

Beyoncé’s publicist responds.

Earlier this week, fashion designer and artist Nusi Quero uploaded several (now-deleted) Instagram posts calling out Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé’s longtime stylist, for allegedly avoiding payment for several looks she designed for her. The cover renaissance of the superstar, among other projects.

“It is deeply concerning that designer Nusi Quero has published damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payment for work completed,” the publicist told Page Six. “In fact, he was paid for his work and there is proof of all payments made. We have been in communication with his team and three payments were made. The first payment was made on May 9, 2022.”

“The second payment, an advance of fifty percent on the agreed cost, was made by electronic transfer on July 8, 2022”they added. “The third and final payment was returned when he changed his account number. It was returned as an invalid account number due to an error on your part. After persistent and exhausting communication to get the correct information about your account and two unsuccessful bank transfer attempts, a physical check was sent to you for final payment on September 29, 2022.”

Quero and Senofonte exchanged words on Instagram earlier this week when the former made his accusations, with Senofonte claiming that Quero was paid and that he has screenshots of all their conversations and failed transfer attempts.

“Nusi, you and I know that they paid you”, Senofonte commented on his post. “I have screenshots of all our conversations and failed transfer attempts. It is unfortunate that he has chosen this route.” Quero hasn’t commented since deleting the posts.