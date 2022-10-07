Beyoncé Responds to Right Said Fred Accusations – La Nouvelle Tribune

For a few hours, Beyonce is under fire from critics. She is accused by the group Right Said Fred for sampling his song without permission. This is the second controversy that arises around his new album. A few weeks ago, the star of GNI was accused by her colleague Kelis unauthorized use of his sample. A second accusation that she did not want to let pass. As a reminder, before the release of his album “Renaissance“, Kelis had denounced on Instagram the fact that part of his song had been used without authorization by the wife of Jay-Z.

” Normally the artist approaches us, but Beyoncé didn’t because she’s such an arrogant person “, they declared to the site The Sun. “To use our melody they need our permission so they send us the demo and we approve it and if so we get co-writing credit“. At the time, in the dispute between her and Kelis, she decided to withdraw the sample to silence the controversy. Called arrogant by the group Right Said Fred, the Beyoncé camp decided to react.

Contacted by TMZ, relatives of the star denounce a lie. Beyoncé’s team says that not only did she get permission to use the song, but that Right Said Fred had expressed their gratitude for being on his album “Renaissance” (the band’s twitter account had indeed posted thanks) and that they even got paid for. The singer would even have credited the group on the album. Generally silent when she is attacked, the star has therefore, this time, with the situation decided to come out of silence via her team.