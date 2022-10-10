Beyoncé Responds to Right Said Fred After Being Accused of Illegal Sample Use

Beyoncé is formal: she did not illegally use the Right Said Fred sample. One of the titles of Renaissancethe new opus of the pop superstar, is indeed very similar to I’m Too Sexy, the 1990s hit from the British group. And in an article from Sunthe members of the formation allowed themselves to clash Queen Bey, saying that she was “arrogant” because she had not even asked to be able to use a sample of the title.

Something to annoy Beyoncé, who responded to these allegations. “Comments made by Right Said Fred claiming that Beyoncé used I’m Too Sexy in the song) Alien Superstar without permission are wrong and incredibly offensive. Permission has not only been granted for its use, but they have publicly spoken of their gratitude for being on the album…”, can we read in a press release relayed by Entertainment Weekly.

Pleasant

Beyoncé’s agents also added that it was impossible for Right Said Fred not to have been aware of the use of her sample before the release of the album, since the band members themselves admitted that it ” was nice” to be credited on Renaissance. They had indeed published a message to this effect on their Twitter account, on July 22, before the release of the new opus of the star. The post has since apparently been deleted.

Representatives of the interpreter of Crazy in Love even went further. They have publicly revealed the dates of the title’s licensing process. Thus, they made it known that the request was sent “on May 11, 2022” to their publisher, who responded favorably “on June 15, 2022”. “They were paid for this use in August 2022,” they add.

Right Said Fred, who recently licensed Drake and Taylor Swift to use her title, is not the first artist to criticize Beyoncé for using samples in Renaissance. Kelis attacked her colleague last August, saying that her title Milkshake had been sampled without his consent. Since then, the title has been changed on some streaming platforms to no longer include this excerpt from the 2003 hit.