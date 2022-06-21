Beyonce returns and unveils “Break my soul”, her new title

The artist had very soberly announced the release of this title on his social networks by deleting their content and leaving this simple sentence “BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET” (ET meaning Eastern time). However, the song was released earlier than expected on the Tidal streaming platform around 10 p.m. (3 a.m. Paris time) on this very symbolic date of the summer solstice.

MUSIC – Six years after her last album, Queen “Bey is back” and celebrates her rebirth. Singer Beyonce unveiled a brand new title on the night of Monday to Tuesday, June 21. break my soul (break my soul), is from his upcoming and seventh album Renaissance which is scheduled for release on July 29.

Now available on Youtube, as you can see it at the top of the articlethis title is not accompanied for the moment by a clip, but only by its words.

“You won’t break my soul” she repeats at will. “Bey is back, and i’m sleeping real good at night” can also be heard. The Scrapbook Renaissance should include 16 tracks and would serve as a sequel to Lemonade released in 2016.

An album born during the Covid

Break My Soul will arrive about two years after the single Black Parade by Beyoncé, which she released on June 19, 2020 and which won her the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance in 2021. With this award, Beyoncé became the most awarded female artist in Grammy history.

According to the Sun, Beyoncé “wrote all the tracks during the pandemic, when she was desperate and desperate to be on stage and with her fans.” The same source specifies that “this album and the promotion will be the most interactive since the beginning of her career, because she wants to go to the fans”.

The only other small clues are on its website, where a black page welcomes visitors. In the “store” tab, it is possible to pre-order for 39.99 dollars a “renaissance box” including a T-Shirt, a CD and a box including posters and a small photo booklet. To learn more about Act 1 of the project, we will have to wait until July 29.

