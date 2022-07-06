Beyoncé returns to the Billboard Hot 100 with Break My Soul!

While her album hasn’t even been released yet, Beyoncé has already ranked a track on the Billboard Hot 100.

Who said Beyoncé wasn’t the queen? After several years of absence, Queen B is making a comeback and what a comeback! Indeed, his title Break My Soul, which will appear in his next album, has just been placed in the Billboard Hot 100.

Michelle Obama greets the Queen

If his fans were waiting for his return, Jay-Z’s companion has one that has prestige. A fan who “led” her country a few years ago. This is none other than Michelle Obama. Indeed, the companion of Barack welcomed the return of the artist.

“Queen Beyoncé, you did it again! Break My Soul is the song I needed right now, and I can’t help but dance and sing as I listen to it. I can’t wait for the album to arrive! » . Did she know after the release of her last song.

But in addition to Michelle Obama, many fans were screaming with delight by discovering the cover of his project which will be launched on July 29. A cover in which she appears in a small outfit, a flared hair, on a silver horse.

On the other hand, there are fans who take the singer’s sentences a little too much to heart. Especially when she sings: ” I fell in love. I quit my job, I’m going to find a new purpose. They make me work way too hard” .

A sentence that seems to have touched the fans of Beyoncé a lot. Since some have taken the words at their word. “When I heard Queen B say ‘I just quit my job’, I knew. That night, I decided that I would not go to work the next day” . Dropped a user.

While another confessed: “You know what, B? You’re right !’ I wrote my letter of resignation and I sent it” … Hoping all the same that these people who have left their jobs, will very quickly find one.

Beyoncé in the Billboard Hot 100

But in addition to her special texts, Queen B surprised her fans with her new song. Usually R’n’B, this new title offers a house atmosphere. And that seems to have won over the public.

Proof of this is with the distinction that Beyoncé has just had. To know its entrance in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. The last time this happened to him, you had to go back a few years. But not at 20 either.

In effect, it was in 2016 that a title of Jay-Z’s wife appeared in this ranking. Especially with “Perfect Duet” in feat with Ed Sheeran. But also with her 2020 remix of “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion. Both reached number 1 on the chart.

About her new project, Beyoncé therefore let it be known: “ Making this album allowed me to dream and find escape during a scary time for the world » . The singer referring to the Covid-19 pandemic.