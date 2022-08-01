Beyoncé returns to the front of the stage with her seventh opus: “Renaissance”

The public has been waiting for his return for a long time, it’s done now. This Friday, July 29, Queen Bey is back in action with a new masterpiece titled “Renaissance“. This new album takes us deeper into the sounds of house and dance music.

An album expected at the turn

Before the release ofRenaissance“, Bey took the trouble to share the official credits of the album by highlighting some of the contributors to the project. Of course, her lifelong man Jay Z is there. In addition to the latter, drake is among those who have extended their talents to the project.

For information, said project is a mixture of dancefloor, house and dance. At the bend of this new release, the artist talks about society, but also about fashion and beauty. This is particularly the case with ” realness where she depicts the archetypes associated with heterosexuals.

Great tribute to the pioneers

In this new opus, Bey recalls the black roots of clubbing by sampling certain pioneers of this trend, such as “Donna Summer” and his “I Feel Love” on “Summer Renaissance”. She doesn’t stop there and continues with Robin S. on “Break my drunk“, Grace Jones on “Move” and drag artist Moi Renee with “Pure/Honey“. Jay-Z’s gorgeous wife also pays homage to more recent icons, like Kelis, Big Freedia and DJ Honey Dijon.

Years later, Beyoncé is back to cheer up her audience. What is your favorite track on this album?