Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist for Upcoming Album Designed to ‘Scream and Let Go’

The record label Columbia Records shared on Twitter the titles of Renaissancethe new album by the American singer, which will be released on July 29 on music streaming platforms.

Beyoncé releases tracklist for new album Renaissance via the Twitter account of Columbia Records, his record company. It will be available on music streaming platforms on July 29. At the end of June, the American singer had posted the cover online. She rides there in a metallic transparent bikini imagined by the artist Nusi Quero a translucent horse. What message does she want to convey? Is it a horse of pride? In her outfit that looks like a fishing net, does she plan to pick up even more fans? Or does she think of herself as a new Artemis, goddess of the hunt, considered the protector of girls and young women?

We will soon find out with this seventh album since the start of his solo career. A particularly awaited disc. The singer has multiplied hits since the 1990s when she was still part of the group Destiny’s Child. “It made me feel free and adventurous at a time when very little else was in motion. My intention was to create a safe place, a place where judgment has no place. A place to be free from perfectionism. A place to scream, let go, feel the freedom.“she said on June 30 on her Instagram account when she showed her admirers the cover of her record.

In the same post Beyoncé, true to herself, added: “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it will encourage you to wiggle your hips. Ah! And to feel as unique, as strong and as sexy as you are.»

So there will be 16 tracks in this album Renaissance:

I’m That Girl cozy Alien Superstar Cuff It Energy Break My Soul church girl Plastic Off the Sofa Virgo’s Groove Move Heated Ethics All Up in Your Mind America Has a Problem Pure/Honey Summer Renaissance

Break My Soul was the first single shared by the hit singer. Her last album dates from 2016. However, Beyoncé had not completely disappeared. Everything is Love the joint project with her husband, Jay-Z in 2018 or a collaborative disc the following year entitled The Gift accompanied the release of the live-action Lion King.