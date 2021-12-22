Beyoncé, Rihanna and Taylor Swift in the Forbes list of the most powerful women in the world

Forbes has published the ranking of the 100 most powerful women in the world of 2021 and among the various names listed those of Beyoncé, Rihanna and Taylor Swif stand outt, featured on the list not only thanks to their musical triumphs, but also thanks to their successful entrepreneurial activities. This is how three of the most loved, acclaimed, followed and imitated pop stars in the world also appear among politicians, CEOs and philanthropists, whose talent on and off the stage today has also been confirmed by Forbes, who has put the singer of Stay at the head of the celeb triptych.

Rihanna took 68th place thanks to her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line which, among other things, made her a billionaire just this year earning her over $ 550 million, bringing her net worth to $ 1.7 billion, while her lingerie brand reached “only” 1 billion in revenue. It certainly cannot be said that 2021 was not a happy year for Rihanna who, in addition to earning a lot of money and entering the ranking of the most powerful women in the world, also found love with Asap Rocky (but not she is pregnant, as many said) and was elected “national heroine of Barbados”.

Regarding Beyoncé, on the other hand, the 40-year-old was ranked 76th and this not only thanks to the 2018 tour with her husband Jay-Z (called On The Run) who made her bring home 5 million dollars a night, generating a total income of more than 250 million. To make the singer of Halo making her enter the top 100 of the World’s Most Powerful Women of 2021 there was also the documentary Homecoming and the fifth collaboration with Adidas called Halls of Ivy which, as soon as it came out, was immediately sold out.

Last, but not least, Taylor Swift, who won 78th position on the Forbes chart thanks to the success of the album Red (Taylor’s Version), whose song dedicated to the ex Jake Gyllenhaal All Too Well (in its 10-minute version) instantly shot to the top of the US Billboard chart as his latest release Evermore is nominated for a 2022 Grammy for Album of the Year.

Among the various women on the list we also find the presenter Oprah Winfrey in 23rd place (much talked about for the interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle), the actress of Cruel Intentions Reese Witherspoon in 74th and tennis player Serena Williams in 85th. As for the first three positions of the ranking, however, at number 1 we find the philanthropist MacKenzie Scott closely followed by the vice president of the United States of America Kamala Harris and Christine Lagarde, the first woman to lead the European Central Bank.

