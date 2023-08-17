Beyonce sends message to Lizzo amid sexual abuse allegations

B. Ionce performed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia as part of her Renaissance World Tour. After reviewing several hit songs such as Dangerously in Love, I’m That Girl and 1+1, it was the turn of the piece that has given a lot to discuss in recent weeks: Break My Soul, a song that In the remixed version, alongside Madonna, Beyoncé pays tribute to the many African-descendant artists who have achieved success in the music industry before and since.

Nina Simone, Erykah Baduh and Aretha Franklin are just a few of the women Beyoncé mentions in the song, but another name has been buzzing in her recent appearances: Lizzo, the singer-songwriter now embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal.

When news broke that three dancers were suing Lizzo for abusing and sexually assaulting them at work, users immediately began an uproar against the artist. At the same time, there was a Beyoncé concert in Foxboro Massachusetts, where the singer removed Lizzo’s name from Break My Soul, which many claimed was a way of showing her support for the alleged victims.

However, Beyoncé’s most hardcore fans claimed that she dropped several names from Break My Soul that would have nothing to do with the allegations against Lizzo. In fact, Beyoncé performed the song again a few days later at another American venue and Lizzo’s name was heard, which would negate talk of the cancellation of Queen B as The Good as Hell interpreter.

Now, at the Atlanta Falcons’ home show, Beyoncé sang the song again and not only called the defendant’s name, but also shouted “I love you Lizzo” in front of over 70,000 fans, proof that Beyoncé is Lizzo. is in favor of

Ariana Davis, Crystal Williams and Noel Rodriguez are the dancers who launched the lawsuit against Lizzo, arguing that they were “forced to endure sexually degrading treatment” between 2021 and 2023 and “performed in disturbing sexual pressured to participate”. In addition to “cabaret” dances, the abuses cited by the plaintiffs include the constant humiliation of African-descendant and overweight dancers, including threats of being fired if they do not comply with the performer’s wishes. They were forced to dance naked.

In early August, Lizzo broke her silence on the allegations, and although she denied labor abuse, she did not speak about abuse of a sexual nature.

“With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make difficult decisions, but it is never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or not be valued as an important part of the team (…) more than the respect we deserve as women I don’t take anything seriously. World. I know what it feels like to deal with body shaming on a daily basis and I would never criticize or fire an employee because of their weight.”

Beyoncé isn’t the only artist to openly support Lizzo. Grimes, an artist who has also made headlines because of her relationship with Elon Musk, spoke in favor of Lizzo, assuring that just because her work team has been abused doesn’t mean the artist should. knew about it. it.

“I love Lizzo. I’m not saying I don’t believe people when bad things happen, but the dancers on my shift misbehaved in such a way that I didn’t find out about it until much later.”