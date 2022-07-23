Beyoncé shared two versions of “Break My Soul” and reveals the presentation of the vinyl of “Renaissance”

One week before the launch of “Renaissance”, Beyoncé reveals the Acapella version and the instrumental of “Break My Soul” as well as the visual art of the vinyl of the album.

Beyoncé spices up ‘Renaissance’ anticipation

Launch fever “Rebirth” which will be released in exactly one week is increasing more and more. Beyonce disclosed the 22nd of July, three new elements concerning the disc. This is not another title, but rather the acapella version and the instrumental of the single “Break My Soul” as well as the vinyl cover.

In the version without instrumental, Bey puts her beautiful and strong voice in value and thus demonstrates her know-how. The two new versions of the title track from the new album are already available for streaming.

About the vinyl that will be released, she published her presentation on instagram and TikTok. The outer sleeve features the singer still on her mystical horse. This time she is wearing a hat Cowboy white and a silver headgear. His body is best covered with silver chains. The background consists of the painting of a white horse partially draped with a red curtain.

The interior shows the artist lying on the horse, Chapeau Cowboy and microphone in hand. It also includes two close-up photos of Beyonce on both inner sides.

Note that the vinyl will be available in limited edition on the day of the album’s release.