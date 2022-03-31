Beyoncé shows even her tonsils at 40 with a translucent dress with diamonds

Beyoncé even shows tonsils at 40 with a translucent dress with diamonds. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

At 40 years of age, the singer Beyoncé has confirmed that she is better than ever, through some burning photographs in which she shows even tonsils with sheer dress with rhinestoneswith which she did not leave much to the imagination showing off her charms and prominent curves.

The beautiful performer Single Ladies, Beyonceshared with her more than 247 million followers on Instagram, a publication that contains several quite hot photos with her exuberant and revealing outfit, which she wore at the parties after the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

In the images that the beautiful leader of the popular extinct pop trio, Destiny’s Child posted three days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts awards ceremony, is shown wearing a nude dress translucent with diamonds by Celia Kritharioti Couture.

It is a fitted dress with translucent mesh-type fabric in a nude tone, which pretended not to have any clothes on, except for some brilliant ones strategically glued on her parts, showing off her curvaceous figure to the fullest, which has become famous for its prominent hips and mini waist.

The embellished gown was crafted from the finest silk tulle and intricately hand-embroidered, accessorized with a Tiffany diamond knot necklace and sunglasses.

Keep reading: Rosalía with pink hair, electric blue dress and high patent leather boots

Beyonce She wears her hair loose and combed in defined waves to one side, and thin dark glasses, over her makeup in nude tones, which matched her wardrobe.

with her husband Jay Zthe interpreter of crazy in love offered their traditional annual Gold Party party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, after the ceremony of the Oscar awardswhere he opened the event with his theme be alive of the movie king richardwhich was nominated.

Keep reading: Trendy sandals, ideal for elegant women over 40

Before the party Beyonce fell in love on the red carpet with a vibrant and elegant valentino dressin yellow, one of the favorite colors of Spring, which made it stand out as it passed prior to the ceremony.

Later, during her presentation on stage, the fashion designer and mother of Blue Ivy, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, confirmed that neon is one of the season’s favorite trends, sporting an incredible outfit in this vibrant shade by David Koma, which completely rocked the event. Without a doubt, one of the favorite surprises before, during and after the famous installment.