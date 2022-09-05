Beyoncé signs a jewel for Tiffany & Co.

Muse of the New York house and not only… Since the diva signs this season a collector’s item limited to a handful of copies.

A year ago, it was she who set the tone for the new era of Tiffany & Co. In the institutional campaign, Beyoncé posed adorned with the iconic yellow diamond of the house alongside Jay-Z, and caused a lot of ink to flow. Since then, the Carter couple has not been content to simply honor their contract on the red carpet. Behind the scenes, over several months he set up a substantive partnership with the brand to see the birth of the Tiffany Atrium platform and dedicated academic assistance until 2024 for art students from so-called traditionally black American universities (HBCUs in the text for “historically black colleges and universities“).

For his return to the lens of the American house, the one that has just put its seventh album into orbit, Renaissance , therefore continues to invest and this time goes to the New York workshops of Tiffany & Co. The result? A Hardwear necklace in yellow gold with even stronger links (three times the normal size) which will have required more than 40 hours of work. A new variation of this cult jewel launched in 2017, reserved for a few happy few that can be admired in the series of photos signed by Mason Poole, before, perhaps one day, discovering an all-diamond collaboration…