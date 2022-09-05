Entertainment

Beyoncé signs a jewel for Tiffany & Co.

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

By Anne-Sophie Mallard

Posted , Update

“Lose Yourself in Love”, the new creative duet of Beyoncé & Tiffany Tiffany & Co / Photo press

Muse of the New York house and not only… Since the diva signs this season a collector’s item limited to a handful of copies.

A year ago, it was she who set the tone for the new era of Tiffany & Co. In the institutional campaign, Beyoncé posed adorned with the iconic yellow diamond of the house alongside Jay-Z, and caused a lot of ink to flow. Since then, the Carter couple has not been content to simply honor their contract on the red carpet. Behind the scenes, over several months he set up a substantive partnership with the brand to see the birth of the Tiffany Atrium platform and dedicated academic assistance until 2024 for art students from so-called traditionally black American universities (HBCUs in the text for “historically black colleges and universities“).

For his return to the lens of the American house, the one that has just put its seventh album into orbit, Renaissance , therefore continues to invest and this time goes to the New York workshops of Tiffany & Co. The result? A Hardwear necklace in yellow gold with even stronger links (three times the normal size) which will have required more than 40 hours of work. A new variation of this cult jewel launched in 2017, reserved for a few happy few that can be admired in the series of photos signed by Mason Poole, before, perhaps one day, discovering an all-diamond collaboration…

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

the salad with which she lost 13 kilos to play Rachel from “Friends”

8 mins ago

Cardi B reveals photos of her adolescence and is annoyed by the comments of Internet users

10 mins ago

Julia Roberts shows off her dazzling beauty at 54

19 mins ago

Avatar 2: Vin Diesel in Na’vi after Fast and Furious? – Cinema news

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button