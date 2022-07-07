Beyoncé signs her return to the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Break My Soul”

Thanks to her title “Break My Soul”, the wife of Jay-z, signed her comeback in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Beyoncé continues to write her legend.

It is the great return of the mother of Blue Ivy Carter in the American musical universe. And it is more than smashing. Indeed, his title entitled “Break My Soul”, which will appear in his next album, has just been placed in the Billboard Hot 1006 years after its last appearance in this ranking thanks to its title at the time called “Training “.

Thus, Queen B has since been in the spotlight and even benefited, once, panegyrical remarks from the former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama.“Queen Beyoncé, you did it again! Break My Soul is the song I needed right now, and I can’t stop dancing and singing along to it. I can’t wait for the album to arrive! “ let the latter know a short time ago.

On his sidethe Houston native recently posted a lengthy Instagram post in which she shared her upcoming album cover. “Creating this album allowed me to dream and find escape during a scary time for the world. It made me feel free and adventurous at a time when nothing else was happening. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement. A place to be free from perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, to break free, to feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it will inspire you to let go. Ha! And to feel so unique, strong and sexy. ” she blurted out. How far will Beyoncé definitely go?