Beyonce Sizzles in Black Bodysuit, Gold Trenchcoat & More for Sexy Tiffany & Campaign: Watch

Beyonce looked both classic and futuristic as she smoothed herself in two luxurious videos for Tiffany and company. The singer, 40, wore a black bodysuit and heavy gold-linked Tiffany jewelry in a video, as she draped herself over a huge stereo system. In a second video, also posted on Friday, September 2, the “Lemonade” singer brought the glamor on in an excellent gold trench coat and diamond choker-style necklace, along with a pair of sheer black gloves. . Red lipstick and smoky eyes made the look even more dramatic.

The mother-of-three’s epic music videos have garnered many enthusiastic comments from her 274 million followers. ” Please Madam. we are still overwhelmed with the album,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Scream, scream, vomit with excitement,” alongside crying emojis. “ROUND OF APPLAUSE”, reacted a third fan.

The stunning performer just isn’t slowing down, and a source close to the pop diva shared her feelings on her 40th birthday last year. “Beyonce is looking forward to the next chapter of her life as she turns 40,” the source said. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last September. “She has achieved so much and experienced things that many people could only dream of. And while she can’t wait to see where her career takes her over the next decade.

The source added that as she enters the next phase of her life and career, she plans to spend more time with her rapper husband. Jay Z, 52, and her children. “She also plans to spend more time with Jay and her babies,” the source revealed. “Beyonce has traveled all over the world, and it’s almost always due to professional obligations. So now she would like to spend more time abroad just to experience different cultures and share more adventures with her family.

Despite all of her many accomplishments and stunning campaigns, she says one thing is most important. “Of all I have accomplished, my proudest moment was hands down when I gave birth to my daughter Blue“, said Beyoncé Garage magazine in 2016. She has since given birth to twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.