Beyoncé “sold her soul to the devil”, according to pastor Patrick Wooten – La Nouvelle Tribune

Beyonce Carterborn Knowles is a famous American singer, songwriter, dancer, producer and actress. The American singer who married the rapper Jay Z from his real name Shawn Corey Carter began to shine as the musical group Destiny’s Child rain or shine in the 90s. For several years, the group has broken up and the members of the group have each of their sides launched into a solo career. Alone, Beyonce continues to shine and the releases of his singles are highly anticipated. The release a few weeks ago of his new song “Church Girls” caused the reaction pastor patrick wooten who denounces a “sacrilege”. For him, she has “sold his soul to the devil”.

Beyonce talked about after the release of a new song. Beyonce’s new song named “Church Girls” obviously not for everyone. the Pastor Patrick Wooten who was commenting on the new release didn’t mince words. The man of God denounced a “sacrilege” during a worship service and claimed that the mother of Jay-Z’s children has “sold his soul to the devil”. “Beyonce just released the sacrilege. The only thing I can account for some of these things is somebody sold their soul to the devil“, said the Pastor Wooten.

the Pastor Patrick Wooten who thinks that this song is not “not for public consumption” called the work Beyonce Carter of “trash can”. The man of God reveals that those who sell their souls to the devil do not live long. “When you sell your soul to the devil, you get the short end of the stick. Because you won’t live that long and when you leave here, where you’re going, you’ll be here forever. So it’s not a bargain“, claimed the pastor during his worship reports linda ikeji.