Beyoncé stars in Tiffany & Co’s Lose Yourself In Love campaign

Beyoncé is back on our screens for the latest installment of her collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

This time around, the singer is starring in Tiffany & Co.’s get lost in love campaign, which is set to the tune of “Summer Renaissance” by her Renaissance album. In addition to the brand new spot, PEOPLE also revealed some gorgeous photos in association with the campaign.

In the short film, shot by Grammy-winning Mark Romanek, Bey wears head-to-toe custom designs alongside Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Renaissance wears a platinum Tiffany & Co. engagement ring with a round brilliant diamond over 10 carats, as well as pieces by legendary Tiffany & Co. designer Jean Schlumberger.

Visually, Beyoncé is joined by a huge cast of supporting characters in the film, which is meant to look like a vintage 1970s New York club, complete with a bit of Beyoncé flair. The supporting actors – who bring the film’s background to life – are also outfitted in Tiffany jewelry for a fully immersive experience.

To make things even more extravagant, Ms. Knowles-Carter also finds herself perched atop a jewel-encrusted horse in this new campaign.

Tiffany & Co.’s Lose Yourself in Love campaign is part of the brand’s outreach to underrepresented communities. The jeweler also launched Tiffany Atrium, a social impact platform working alongside Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z to provide scholarships.

According to a press release, in 2021, Tiffany & Co. has pledged $2 million in scholarships for students in arts and creative fields at HBCUs through 2024. This scholarship has so far granted to more than 60 students.