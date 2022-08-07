Beyoncé teams up with singer Madonna for a new remix!

To the delight of her fans, Beyoncé has unveiled a new version of her hit “Break my Soul”, with… Madonna!

On Friday July 29, Beyoncé released her seventh album Renaissance, three years later Lemonade. And to please her fans, the singer unveiled a new remix of her hit. break my soul with a pop icon.

Beyoncé: her new collaboration with Madonna

This weekend, Beyoncé unveiled a “Queens remix” of her hit Break My Soul with Madonna. A remix sampling the now cult melody of vogue.

A surprise for fans of Queen B, who had recently released four new versions of her hit, including one with will.i.am.

A new track that could only be purchased through Beyonce’s official website at the time of publication. The song is now available on all streaming platforms. The song marks the Queens of Pop’s first-ever collaboration together, already making music history.

On the menu of this new song, which is already causing a sensation, Beyoncé reveals a list of names of black women in the world of music.

Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Nina Simone, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams… here are the few names we can hear in this six-minute remix.

A first number one in France

Before unveiling this new hit, Beyoncé landed the first number one of her career in France. If the singer has long pranced at the top of the charts across the Atlantic with each album release, she has not had the same success in France.

And yet with Renaissance, quite the opposite! With her latest opus, which has sold more than 10,000 copies, Jay-z’s wife signs the best start for a female artist in 2022.

And it is not only in France that the singer meets with success. In the United Kingdom, the opus took the first place of the charts. With Renaissance, Beyoncé now has four number ones across the Channel.

There is no doubt that the remix of break my soul will soon sound in the charts!