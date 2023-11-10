Beyonce teases ‘the Renaissance isn’t over yet’ in new concert film trailer

chuck arnold

There’s no doubt that the Beyhive woke up Thursday morning with some buzzing in its ears.

That’s because their Queen B – Beyoncé – has released a new trailer for her much-hyped concert film “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

“On my journey to close my eyes and travel through the realms of space and time, finding a source to charge my inner being, reality holds no power or control over my state of mind,” he she says over a moody montage of scenes from her epic trip to 2023 at the beginning of the film’s third trailer.

“Welcome to the Renaissance,” a chorus of Beyoncé songs, as if you didn’t already know that said tour was the subject of this concert film.

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour is captured in a concert film that will be released on World AIDS Day, December 1. WireImage for Parkwood

The film is scheduled to be released on December 1, World AIDS Day, in honor of Beyoncé’s late uncle Johnny – her inspiration for “Renaissance”, who died of AIDS-related complications early in her career.

Then, there’s some stadium stage-killing and private family feels that Beyoncé is having considering how fiercely she’s driven the world as well as the home.

“In this world that’s so male-dominated, I’ve had to find it really hard to balance motherhood and being on stage… It just reminds me of who I really am.”

“Welcome to the Renaissance,” sings Beyoncé’s chorus in the new trailer for the “Renaissance” concert film. Beyonce/Youtube

“I had a very hard time balancing motherhood and being on stage,” Beyoncé says in the trailer for the “Renaissance” concert film. Beyonce/Youtube

Finally, after hinting at the “Renaissance” visuals that fans have been anxiously waiting for since the album’s release in July 2022 — “You’re the visual, baby,” she teases — Beyoncé makes it clear that The revolution has just begun, and’ there.

“This is a new birth. “I hope you feel free, but the Renaissance is not over.”

The film, directed by Beyoncé, will be released in theaters worldwide on December 1, followed by a Los Angeles premiere on November 25 and a London premiere on November 30.











