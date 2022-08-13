Beyoncé: the American singer “sold her soul to the devil”, says a pastor

Beyoncé Knowles, aka Beyoncé, is an essential personality in the American music industry. A few days ago, a pastor made some harsh revelations about the wife of Shawn Carter, aka Jay-Z. According to the man of God, Blue Ivy Carter’s mother “sold her soul to the devil”.

In the United States, it’s impossible to talk about showbiz, without mentioning the couple Beyoncé and Shawn Carter. Blue Ivy’s parents are among the wealthiest artists in the world, and it’s an open secret. A popular saying teaches us that, “the richer you are, the more problems you have”.

This statement fits perfectly with artists, especially world-famous singers, such as Beyoncé. Beyoncé’s musical career has reached such a level that everything the artist does turns to gold. But, since success attracts trouble, the latest news, regarding the American celebrity, is not good.

Indeed, for some time now, the singer has paid the price for the rowdy statements of an American pastor.

“Church Girls” is “trash”…

A few weeks ago, the diva released her new song “Church Girls”. This new musical project made Patrick Wooten react. In his reaction, the pastor accuses the singer of having committed “sacrilege”. According to the preacher, the singer has “sold her soul to the devil”.

The man of God made this declaration, at the turn of a religious service, affirming that “Beyonce just released the sacrilege. The only thing I can account for some of these things is that somebody sold their soul to the devil. »

Believing that this song is not “not good for public consumption”Patrick Wooten described as ” trash can “Beyoncé’s new song, a spade, which should certainly not please the ex-member of “Destiny’s Child”.

The preacher closed the “Beyoncé” file, putting public opinion before the fait accompli. “When you sell your soul to the devil, you get the short end of the stick, because you won’t live that long, and when you leave here, where you’re going, you’ll be here forever. So that’s not a good thing. »he advised.

Beyoncé became known, above all, through the song “I’m A Survivor”, when she was a member of “Destiny’s Child”, an R’n’B group. Besides Beyoncé, the group consisted of Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The trio, in particular, made people talk about him in the 1990s, the year of his birth.

