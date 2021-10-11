Beyoncé: the little black velvet dress by Valdrin Sahiti

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at the BFI London Film Festival wearing a little black dress breathtaking that caught the attention of the office of Vogue. The strapless black velvet dress, with a plunging neckline and a tight bodice at the waist, is by the Albanian designer Valdrin Sahiti. Known for his dramatic, figure-flattering creations, this LBD was tailor-made for the star.

“Frankly there is nothing you love more than Jessica Rabbit’s proportions in evening wear, and with Beyoncé they are absolutely exalted.“, commented Olivia Singer, fashion news director of Vogue, “Tight waist, soft hips – this is the dress of my dreams“.

Among the fans of Valdrin Sahiti we also find Paris Hilton, Angelica Ross and Cardi B (the latter for the 2019 video). Beyoncé last sported one of her dresses at the 2020 Grammys: it is a scarlet model with a sculpted bodice and a dramatic slit.

Loading... Advertisements

Now the question is: why was Beyoncé in London? To support her husband Jay-Z in his new role as a film producer at the Western 2021 premiere The harder they fall. Needless to say, it was a really stylish red carpet.

See also: