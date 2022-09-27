Entertainment

Beyoncé: the Renaissance Tour for 2023? Queen B in concert in France next year?

Beyoncé will be on tour in 2023 to support her Renaissance album. It is in any case a rumor that runs and seems plausible. Hits and Clips tells you everything we know for the moment about Queen B’s upcoming concerts.

When will Beyoncé’s next tour take place?

While no official announcement has been made from Beyoncé’s side, it looks like Queen B is booking stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023. An official announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

This tour would mark Beyoncé’s first public concert since headlining Coachella in 2018. Most recently, she sang “Be Alive” at the 2022 Oscars and performed “XO” and “Halo” at a tribute concert for Kobe and Gianna Bryant in 2020.

Who’s opening for Beyoncé’s tour?

As there has been no official announcement, this information is yet to be determined.

Information about when tickets go on sale is still to come, but you can get your seats through Ticketmaster.

What are the dates for Beyoncé’s 2023 tour?

As soon as we find out, you will too. Check back here to see Beyoncé’s 2023 tour dates as soon as an official announcement is made.

