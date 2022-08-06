Beyoncé: this very big first for the singer in France!

New success for Beyoncé! Her album “Renaissance” topped the charts in France, a great first for the famous singer.

A week after the release of Renaissance, Beyoncé is at the top of the charts. Whether in the United States or in France, the singer breaks all records.

A new success for Beyoncé

On July 29, Beyoncé unveiled her new album, which she titled Renaissance. Very good news for the Beyhive, which has been waiting for a new opus since Lemonade.

If the album had leaked a day before its release, the most loyal fans patiently waited for its official release. And his efforts paid off because Renaissance is a great success!

In several countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom and France, the project with dance sounds tinged with a touch of R’n’B is a hit. In France, Renaissance is Beyoncé’s first album to top the charts with over 10,000 copies sold.

A great first for the star who can be congratulated for this success! As a reminder, Lemonade only ranked ninth on the top album.

At the first place of the Top Albums of the week, “Renaissance” by Beyoncé with 10,783 equivalent sales 👏 pic.twitter.com/IHPqDVkTin — SNEP (@snep) August 5, 2022

An album under fire from critics

As soon as the album was released, the furious singer Kelis attacked Beyoncé on social networks. The reason ? The latter felt that Jay-Z’s wife had stolen the sample of her hit Milkshake in order to use it for the song Energy.

” I am blown away by the level of disrespect and utter ignorance from all three parties involved. I discovered this sample the same way as everyone else. Nothing is ever what it seems, some people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have fooled everyone. »

After re-recording the title Heated following an offensive term, it’s the song’s turn Energy to experience some changes.

As reported RollingStonethe sample of the song Milkshake just disappeared. However, on Spotify and YouTube, it is still possible to listen to it with the sample.