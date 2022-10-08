Beyoncé tops US sales for first time since 2008

Beyoncé propelled herself to the top of sales in the United States with Break My Soul, a track from his new album Renaissancea first for the artist in nearly 15 years.

His song climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts on Monday. Single Ladies had the same success at the end of 2008.

Beyoncé released her seventh solo album on July 29 six years after Lemonadewhich has become a classic. Renaissance, whose release is the musical event of the summer, is also at the top of the Billboard album chart. This is the second best result of the year, behind Harry Styles and his Harry’s House.

This new triumph of the artist was slightly tarnished by a controversy last week on social networks. Beyoncé will have to re-record the title Heated after criticism over a word seen as an insult to people with motor disabilities.

The song, which was co-written with Canadian rapper Drake, uses the slang word spaz. Derived from the adjective spastic (“spastic” in French), this word is considered a pejorative reference – more in the UK than in the US – to the English medical term spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy. It can be used to make fun of people with cerebral palsy and is loosely associated with the terms ‘cretin’, ‘disturbed’ or even ‘bumbling’.