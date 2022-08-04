Beyoncé Unveils Surprise New EP Featuring Four ‘Break My Soul’ Remixes

The superstar called on will.i.am, Terry Hunter, Nita Aviance and Honey Dijon to each come up with their own version of the song.

Barely his album Renaissance in stores, Beyoncé is already back with a new record. The pop superstar released a surprise EP on Thursday featuring four remixes of his single Break My Soul.

To revamp this title, Beyoncé called on will.i.am, Terry Hunter, Nita Aviance and Honey Dijon – already producing the songs cozy and Alien Superstar on Renaissance – who each offer their own version of the song.

Several changes made to “Renaissance”

Produced by The-Dream, Tricky Stewart and Beyoncé, Break My Soul was released on June 21. First excerpt from Renaissancethe track quickly rose to number six on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reached number one on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs.

Break My Soul isn’t the only song from Beyoncé’s new album to be revamped. The pop superstar pulled out of his track Energya sample of the title Milkshake of singer Kelis, who had accused her of theft.

In the aftermath, Beyonce also decided to re-record the lyrics to his song Heatedthe subject of controversy for having used the term “spaz” (“moron”), often used in the United States to make fun of people suffering from cerebral palsy.

The move follows similar criticism directed at Lizzo, who a few weeks ago removed the same word from her single. Grrrls.