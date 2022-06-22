Beyoncé, urine, Jay-Z … Kevin Gates completely goes wrong with a disgusting exit

Undoubtedly the interpreter of 2 phones went too far with his latest freestyle, SuperGeneral. On this release, the rapper evokes his desire to drink the urine of Beyoncejust that.

The rapper completely slips

It’s an understatement to say that Kevin Gates finds himself in the middle of a controversy, after the posting of his freestyle online SuperGeneral. Referring to the wife of Jay Z, the rapper didn’t garner approval, far from it. The excerpt in question, using excessive name-dropping, causes him some problems: “Ain’t no disrespect to Jigga/Met through Nipsey, that’s my n**** […] Beyoncé need to let me hit her/Make her piss all on this dick, respectfully, her body shiver” (“No disrespect to Jay-Z/I met him through Nipsey, he’s my n**** […] Beyoncé has to leave me the b*****/Let her piss on that b***, respectfully, her body is shaking »).

However, during an interview with Bootleg Kev, Gates will confirm that he has no feedback on this passage: “Nobody told me anything. To be honest and with no disrespect to anyone, she is one of the most beautiful women in the world. […] I just said what everyone thinks. » It will add: “You are the most beautiful woman in the world, I would like to drink your urine?” Like, what the fuck? Straight into my mouth. I speak for the n***** in prison who are there waiting, who see these people on TV, all that. That’s what everyone thinks. »