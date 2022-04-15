Beyoncé, Victoria Beckham, Rihanna…these bombs have been deceived! A look back at these most shocking infidelities

A few days ago, Brooklyn Beckham married Nicole Peltz in the most glamorous and popular wedding in recent months. Her mother Victoria had for the occasion made the outfits of many guests. While giving her blessing, the wife of the sexiest footballer of the 90s must have warned her son: marriage is not a long calm river! And the former Spice girl knows something about it…

If she has formed for nearly twenty-five years one of the most famous couples on the arm of David Beckham, the mother of four children had to resolve to wipe out certain pranks. Indeed, pregnant with her first child, her husband had been accused of having cheated on her. As she revealed in her 2001 autobiography Learning to Fly, Victoria saw red. “She walked right up to him and rushed to punch him“, reports the Daily Mail. Her friend and guest at the wedding of her son Brooklyn, Eva Longoria, also saw her husband commit the irreparable. Married to basketball player Tony Parker, the star of Desperate Housewives came across Erin Barry of the Compromising text messages sent to Erin Barry Divorce was imminent.

If she did not divorce, Beyoncé also suffered from Jay-Z’s infidelities. After persistent rumors, the rapper had confessed to cheating on his wife after completely closing in on him due to “scars” from the past. Same observation for Sandra Bullock who has just won an Oscar and who learns of adultery from her husband Jesse James with a stripper… Another sublime actress, Halle Berry, also had to suffer betrayal with her husband Eric Bénet. And what about Khloe Kardashian’s husband who is unfaithful while the young woman is about to give birth to their first child. Not very glorious either for Justin Bieber to lie and deceive the pretty Selena Gomez. But Michelle Rodriguez will prove that infidelity is not a blemish left only to these gentlemen. So in a relationship with Cara Delevingne, the star of Fast and Furious will coo in the arms of Zac Efron.

And if the most famous infidelity of Hollywood remains of course that of Brad Pitt, then married to Jennifer Aniston, a rumor is setting fire to the Web. Indeed, when she has just announced her pregnancy, it is rumored that Rihanna would have been deceived by her companion A$AP Rocky…

Thibaud Cruz

See also: Jennifer Aniston: an appearance to die for!