Beyonce vs. Adele: Grammys album of the year debate heats up as fans say ‘better give Bey her flowers’

Superstar singers Adele and Beyonce are in style again as the 65th Grammy Awards take place on February 5, 2023. Various reports indicate that the two star singers will almost certainly be nominated for album, record and song from the year. Beyoncé does it with her dance floor fantasy ‘Renaissance’ and debut single, ‘Break My Soul’, and Adele does it with her ballad ’30’ and it’s first No. 1 hit single, ‘Sweet For me’. Also, multiple reports indicate that it would be an exact replica of the rivalry at the 2017 59th Grammy Awards.

After Adele’s ‘Hello’ beat Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ to win the record and song awards, the English singer completed her landslide victory by winning album of the year for ’25’. During her tearful acceptance speech, she said she couldn’t accept the trophy because it was won at the expense of Beyoncé’s “Lemonade.” “You are our light,” she told Beyoncé, whom she called “the artist of my life,” according to LA Times.

Adele wasn’t the only person to disagree with the Grammy voters’ choice. After Beck’s victory over “Morning Phase” on Beyoncé’s 2013 self-titled album, artists, commentators and music industry insiders interpreted Beyoncé’s loss as proof that the Recording Academy was out of touch. of a pop genre largely driven by black creativity. The Grammys will return to their longtime home, the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, on February 5, 2023, after relocating to Las Vegas in 2022 due to a pandemic. The academy is already worried about a similar outcome.

Nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards will be announced Nov. 15; online discussions of these nominations are based on predictions and speculation. Everything that could have been nominated for the next Grammys has already been made available as the eligibility period for these awards was from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022. These forecasts are subject to confirmation of the work that each artist has submitted for review in the category, which often catches us off guard.

A Beyonce fan took to Twitter to express her thoughts on Beyoncé and Adele competing for the Grammys and wrote, “I just saw a tweet about Beyoncé and Adele competing for the Grammys and I’m sorry to like Adele but this album hasn’t been touched since he dropped no offense. I have to be in a certain mood to listen to it. The Grammys better give her flowers.

I just saw a tweet about Beyoncé and Adele’s showdown for the Grammys and I’m sorry I love Adele but this album hasn’t been touched since it dropped no offense. I have to be in a certain mood to listen to it. The Grammys better give her flowers 😤 – that. (@thatomontsho11) October 6, 2022

Social media is awash with fan debates over Adele vs. Beyonce. One user tweeted, “YOU ARE TELLING ME THE GRAMMYS LINK AND THEY ALWAYS CHOOSE ADELE AND FUCKING BECK OVER BEYONCÉ #GRAMMYs. Another Bey fan wrote, “Beyoncé deserves to win album of the year and song/record of the year.” Every Adele album has the same sound and 30 sounds so basic, identical and boring. One user called it Beyoncé’s year and wrote, “This is Beyoncé’s year. And objectively, the optic won’t look good for the Grammys if they give it back to Adele instead of Beyoncé, especially after Adele told the Grammys and the world the last time Beyoncé should have won. Renaissance deserves it too. »

Beyoncé deserves to win album of the year and song/record of the year. Every Adele album has the same sound and 30 sounds so basic, identical and boring. — Ivy (@taylorsdynast) October 6, 2022 ADVERTISING

It’s Beyoncé’s year. And tbh just objectively the optic isn’t gonna look good for the Grammys if they give it to Adele over Beyoncé again, especially after Adele told the Grammys and the world the last time Beyoncé should have won. Renaissance deserves it too. — Leanna (@rebelredpocket) October 6, 2022

Adele fans joined the debate online and one of her fans tweeted: “Adele was gracious. 30 is one of the best albums EVER recorded. One user wrote, “Beyoncé deserves it, but we know Adele is winning. “AND ADELE WILL WIN AGAIN,” wrote another user.

Adele was gracious. 30 is one of the best albums EVER recorded — J (@OnepodJ) October 6, 2022

Beyoncé deserves but we know Adele wins. — Niamh🥀 (Fan Acc) (@msyonceslay) October 6, 2022 ADVERTISING

According to reports, a Grammy insider told voters to opt for “Enchanto” to avoid debate. One user wrote, “A Grammys insider says voters might opt ​​for ‘Encanto’ for ‘Album of the Year’ to avoid choosing between Beyoncé and Adele. Adele. »

