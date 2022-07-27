Beyoncé was called a ‘hypocrite’ for 1 popular music video

ads

Beyoncé Knowles is not only one of the best-selling musical superstars of her generation, but also one of the most admired. She started her career at a very young age, turning to her parents for support and mentorship. Then, in her late teens, she dominated the business as a member of Destiny’s Child. Eventually, Knowles launched a hugely successful solo career, releasing hit song after hit song.

Although Knowles has received much critical acclaim over the years, she has also received negative reviews. In 2014, after the release of her song and music video “Pretty Hurts”, some critics had a lot to say about the song’s message and lyrics.

Beyonce attends the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology’ Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

By the time Knowles was working on her fifth studio album in 2013, she was already a big star in the music business. Fans eagerly awaited the results of his artistry. The resulting self-titled album did not disappoint. Her third single, “Pretty Hurts”, hit radio in early 2014, which had an immediate impact. The song, which Sia, Knowles and Ammo wrote, was originally written by Sia for Katy Perry, according to ABC News. Eventually the song caught on, with Rihanna and Knowles clamoring to record it.

Knowles won the bidding war. And “Pretty Hurts” quickly became associated with the singer’s penchant for empowerment anthems. The song contains messages about society’s high beauty standards and references eating disorders as well as the importance of self-love and body acceptance. The music video for the song also featured sharp comments about beauty standards, with scenes of Knowles competing in a beauty pageant.

Knowles has been working hard to deepen the conversation around the song “Pretty Hurts,” inviting fans to share photos of what “pretty” means to them through t-aggravating photos on social media. But not everyone agreed with Knowles’ message — or more specifically, his delivery. In a review of the album in Paste Magazine, a reviewer slammed the melody. They wrote that the song “opens the album with didactic rhetoric without the grace of subtlety, with its repeated conclusion that ‘the soul needs surgery,’ hardly a poetic accolade listeners deserve.” »

The reviewer went on to slam judging the artist’s message as hypocritical. They wrote, “This opening, and other times when she preaches a similar message, can be seen as hypocritical, especially considering her recent tour, which sees herself struggling to maintain momentum through stops. repeated in action, ostensibly to change costumes and freshen up. make-up and hairstyle. »

