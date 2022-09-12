Beyoncé: which stars were present at her party for her 41st birthday?

Beyoncé just turned 41. But then the question arises, which big stars were present at his birthday?

On September 4, Queen Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday. And for the occasion, many stars were invited to celebrate his birthday by his side. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Beyonce: 41 years old and still on the podium

Beyoncé is back on stage with her new album, Renaissance, which continues to break all records. His hit Break My Soul was #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Queen B is truly phenomenal. At 41, she continues to be on the front of the stage and steal the show from the great artists. Indeed, it exceeds Curtaincall 2, by Eminem. Incredible isn’t it!

She also has other plans. For example, she is in the center of the Tiffany & Co campaign. A project that makes her proud. She said to herself “honored to continue the partnership with Tiffany and Co. and explore how beautiful our relationships are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and the importance of love”.

One thing is certain, his 41 years suit him very well. To celebrate the event, she decided to organize a big party in a mansion in Bel-Air. The festivities lasted from 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m., with very big stars. The party was very long and exciting!

The Kardashian family was there. Kim Kardashian looked sensational in her red patterned jumpsuit with matching boots. Her sister Khloé Kardashian was with her. She wore a silver-colored dress that suited her perfectly.

Kris Jenner and her boyfriend did not miss this appointment! The same goes for Lily-Rose Depp. which will soon appear in the series The Idol on HBO.

A list of stars that never ends

Beyoncé’s birthday star list is amazing. Hold on tight, because there are only big names! We also find Drake who had a toothpick in the mouth. He was unanimous with his braided hair and his streetwear style.

But the rapper only stayed only 10 minutes to Beyoncé’s party. That’s okay, because rapper Sticky arrived a few minutes later, in the same car as Tristan Thompson.

As surprising as it may seem, Adele also stopped by Beyoncé’s party with her fiancé Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports Group. Let’s not forget Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. Moreover !

There were also artists MGK, Lizzo and actor-presenter Myke Wright. We also spotted Michael B. Jordan, Karrueche Tran, and Jaden Smith outside the mansion. Of course, Bella Hadid was on point with a black velvet dress and platform heels.

The one who surprised the most is the rapper Offset. And for good reason ! Cardi B’s darling dressed up as Michael Jackson. This amused the gallery. Finally, the anniversary also included Storm Reid, Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland.

And even Vanessa Bryant, Olivier Rousteing, Gabrielle Union, Willow Smith and Ciara. One thing is certain, Beyoncé can boast of having a very nice circle of friends!